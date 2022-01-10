Cayuga County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases in first nine days of January

It only took nine days for Cayuga County to top 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in January.

With 344 new cases over the last three days, the county has 1,155 cases this month. It is already the fourth-highest monthly total of the pandemic and the fifth time the county has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a month.

Cayuga County has 850 active cases, the highest total since January 2021. The record is 1,095 active cases on Jan. 7, 2021.

The recent surge is likely due to the emergence of the omicron variant, which has proven to be more contagious than other variants. The volume of cases has overwhelmed the Cayuga County Health Department — the department said on Friday that there were more than 1,000 positive cases that haven't been contacted to be formally placed into isolation.

One trend that developed is more vaccinated people are infected. Since Christmas, there has only been one day (Dec. 28) when the number of new cases involving unvaccinated residents outnumbered the "breakthrough" cases among vaccinated individuals. From Dec. 26 through Sunday, 60.5% of the new cases (1,008 out of 1,666) are vaccinated.

Until the omicron variant's presence, it was believed that the three COVID-19 vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — were highly effective at preventing infection and serious illness. But Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that two doses of his company's vaccine — the number needed to be considered fully vaccinated — aren't enough to protect against the omicron variant. He encouraged fully vaccinated people to get a booster shot.

Even as more vaccinated people contract COVID-19, a majority of the county's virus-related hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients. Cayuga reported 25 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 of whom are unvaccinated. All but one of the vaccinated residents who are hospitalized are age 60 or older — there is one person in their 40s who is hospitalized despite being vaccinated. Eight of the 14 unvaccinated patients are under age 60, including one child under age 10.

There was one COVID-19 death over the weekend. A woman in her 80s died after testing positive for the virus. No other information, including her vaccination status, was released by the health department.

It's the county's 119th virus-related death, and the fourth this month.

In other news:

• Cayuga County will hold two vaccination clinics this week.

A clinic for children ages 5-11 will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. The health department will accept walk-ins, but appointments can be made at cayugacounty.us/health.

From 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Moderna second doses and boosters, along with Johnson & Johnson shots and boosters will be offered. Appointments are required for this clinic.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

