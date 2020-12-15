Cayuga County surpasses 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases

It took nearly nine months for Cayuga County to reach 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. It will need a fraction of that time for its next 1,000 cases.

With 61 more cases admitted on Monday, the county topped 1,500 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there have been 1,509 confirmed cases this year. The first was reported on March 18.

The county has 640 cases in December, which is the highest monthly total recorded. The previous high was 422 in November. In the first seven months of the pandemic, there were 446 total cases. That includes 228 in October, which was the record until the surge began in November.

The 61 new cases admitted on Monday include six incarcerated individuals at correctional facilities in the county. There are outbreaks at two state prisons, Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Tuesday that Auburn now has nine cases (eight active) among its incarcerated population. Cayuga has 96 confirmed cases, 34 of which are active.

