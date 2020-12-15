Cayuga County surpasses 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases

It took nearly nine months for Cayuga County to reach 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. It will need a fraction of that time for its next 1,000 cases.
With 61 more cases admitted on Monday, the county topped 1,500 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there have been 1,509 confirmed cases this year. The first was reported on March 18.
The county has 640 cases in December, which is the highest monthly total recorded. The previous high was 422 in November. In the first seven months of the pandemic, there were 446 total cases. That includes 228 in October, which was the record until the surge began in November.
The 61 new cases admitted on Monday include six incarcerated individuals at correctional facilities in the county. There are outbreaks at two state prisons, Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Tuesday that Auburn now has nine cases (eight active) among its incarcerated population. Cayuga has 96 confirmed cases, 34 of which are active.
DOCCS doesn't release facility-level data for staff cases, but the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association — the union representing corrections officers — has said that approximately 180 officers at the Auburn prison have either tested positive or are quarantined.
The health department said there are 114 cases awaiting admission in Cayuga County. These are individuals who the health department hasn't contacted to formally place into mandatory isolation, a requirement for positive cases. Health officials advise residents who have been tested to quarantine until they receive their results. They should also ensure they have enough food and supplies in case they do test positive and must isolate.
Cayuga County has 484 active cases, which excludes the cases awaiting admission, and 2,018 people in mandatory quarantine. Individuals who are identified as contacts of positive cases must quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.
Hospitalizations remained steady, with 23 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The total doesn't include residents hospitalized outside of the county.
After three deaths were reported on Monday, there were no new deaths in Tuesday's report. So far, 13 residents have died of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.
There is a positive milestone in the health department's latest update. The county has more than 1,000 people (1,012) who have been discharged from mandatory isolation. These are people who tested positive, isolated and met the criteria for being released from isolation. To be discharged, an individual must have no symptoms and be fever-free for a 72-hour period without the aid of medication.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
