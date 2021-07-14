Cayuga County targeting younger population with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The vaccination rates among older Cayuga County residents are high, but the same isn't true for younger age groups.
The local health department is hoping that will change.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, testified at a Cayuga County Legislature Health and Human Services Committee meeting Tuesday that the department is "trying to be creative" in its outreach to young people.
According to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 82.3% of Cayuga County residents age 65-74 and 76.3% of people age 75 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Two-thirds of the 55-64 age group have also received at least one dose.
But the rates are lower among young people. More than half of the 45-54 and 35-44 age groups (53.4% and 52.4%, respectively) have received at least one vaccine dose. However, only 40.6% of the 25-34 age group and 43.5% of 16- to 25-year-olds have been administered a minimum of one shot.
For the 12-15 age group, 36.9% have received at least one dose.
The health department is working with different sites to hold vaccination clinics in hopes of reaching more people. This week, there will be clinics from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Melone Village in Auburn and from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Montezuma Fire Department. The three approved vaccines — the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna and Pfizer — will be available. Children ages 12-17 can get the Pfizer vaccine, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Last week, there was a vaccination clinic at Victory Fire Department. Cuddy said 36 people were vaccinated at that clinic.
"It's smaller groups, but we keep chipping away," she added.
Cuddy mentioned the ongoing education and prevention efforts in the county. She told legislators that there have been "some outbreaks in daycare centers," but didn't provide any further details about those cases.
She also revealed that COVID-19 isn't the only concern. There has been an uptick of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. RSV is a common virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While it usually causes mild illness, it can be serious for infants and older adults.
"It's that reminder that if you have symptoms, don't go to work, don't go to school, don't go to daycare, don't go to camp," Cuddy said.
In other news:
• Two new cases were admitted over the past two days. There are nine active cases in mandatory isolation.
There are no COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.