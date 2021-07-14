Cayuga County targeting younger population with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The vaccination rates among older Cayuga County residents are high, but the same isn't true for younger age groups.

The local health department is hoping that will change.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, testified at a Cayuga County Legislature Health and Human Services Committee meeting Tuesday that the department is "trying to be creative" in its outreach to young people.

According to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 82.3% of Cayuga County residents age 65-74 and 76.3% of people age 75 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Two-thirds of the 55-64 age group have also received at least one dose.

But the rates are lower among young people. More than half of the 45-54 and 35-44 age groups (53.4% and 52.4%, respectively) have received at least one vaccine dose. However, only 40.6% of the 25-34 age group and 43.5% of 16- to 25-year-olds have been administered a minimum of one shot.

For the 12-15 age group, 36.9% have received at least one dose.