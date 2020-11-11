Cayuga County tentative budget stays below tax cap, restructures leadership

Cayuga County legislators are reviewing a tentative budget proposal from their leader that would increase property taxes by 1.9%, although some residents could see slightly lower bills.
Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman presented the 2021 tentative budget at a special meeting last week. The $152.2 million proposal would trim overall spending by 0.9% from the current budget. County lawmakers are now reviewing the proposal for potential changes, with a final draft expected by the end of this month and a public hearing on Dec. 8. The county's fiscal year starts on Jan. 1.
Calling her proposal a "conservative" spending plan, McNabb-Coleman told the Legislature that a 5% increase in health insurance premiums, a forecasted $400,000 decrease in sales tax revenue, contractually required employee wage increases and potential New York state aid cuts all factored into her decisions.
"We see this budget as being very responsible," she said at the Nov. 5 meeting.
The proposal calls for a 1.9% increase in the county's property tax levy, which is far below the estimated 5.7% cap for 2021 under the state law. One reason for the higher-than-normal cap is that Cayuga County has been below its limit in previous years and is able to carry forward the gap and apply it toward the 2021 limit.
Even though the tax levy would go up under the proposal, the county's overall average tax rate would decrease by 2% to $8.08 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The lower rate comes from an increase in the overall assessed value of property in the county. As a result, in cases in which an individual property owner's assessment is flat, there could be a small decrease in their county tax bill.
Spending cuts in the budget proposal include the elimination of 10 full-time and two half-year positions, most of which would come from positions that are currently vacant. The plan also adds three full-time and one part-time position.
Two positions that are currently vacant but would be funded under McNabb-Coleman's proposal are connected with what was described as a short-term leadership structure for county government.
Under the proposal, the county would be run on a day-to-day basis by the Legislature chairperson, with support from an operations officer who would be paid $75,000 yearly and an administrative assistant, who would make $55,000 annually. Both positions existed in previous years but have not been filled.
Cayuga County government is officially set up to run under the leadership of an administrator appointed by the Legislature, but that position has been vacant since lawmakers fired former Administrator J. Justin Woods in the spring of 2019.
In 2020, day-to-day leadership has been the responsibility of McNabb-Coleman, who was chosen by her colleagues to be the Legislature chairperson at the start of the year. Earlier this year, the Legislature voted to increase her pay through the end of 2020 to account for the added workload, including the COVID-19 pandemic response responsibilities she has taken on.
Under the 2021 plan, the higher pay rate would remain for the chairperson and the position would officially be reclassified from part-time to full-time. The new annual salary would be $60,000, double the official salary applied to the position in past years. Unlike the current year, in which McNabb-Coleman has not had administrative staff to support her work, the 2021 budget proposal calls for funding the operations officer and administrative assistant positions.
The overall impact on the budget is effectively covered by the savings of not funding the county administrator position.
McNabb-Coleman said the proposed structure is viewed as a short-term model to keep county government operating efficiently while the Legislature considers potential long-term changes. Such changes could include the formation of a charter to provide for an elected county executive, a process that would take multiple years to bring to fruition.
McNabb-Coleman said her leadership proposal for 2021 resulted from a bipartisan meeting of Legislature leaders earlier this fall, and she noted that both Democratic Majority Leader Keith Batman and Republican Minority Leader Paul Pinckney support the proposal.
"This is a solid budget that balances organizational investment in the face of economic uncertainty," McNabb-Coleman wrote in a letter to legislators attached to her proposal. "It is through such organizational investment that we can return to future initiatives such as, capital planning, upgrades to infrastructure, and the assessment of the overall County leadership structure."
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
