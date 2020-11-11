Cayuga County tentative budget stays below tax cap, restructures leadership

Cayuga County legislators are reviewing a tentative budget proposal from their leader that would increase property taxes by 1.9%, although some residents could see slightly lower bills.

Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman presented the 2021 tentative budget at a special meeting last week. The $152.2 million proposal would trim overall spending by 0.9% from the current budget. County lawmakers are now reviewing the proposal for potential changes, with a final draft expected by the end of this month and a public hearing on Dec. 8. The county's fiscal year starts on Jan. 1.

Calling her proposal a "conservative" spending plan, McNabb-Coleman told the Legislature that a 5% increase in health insurance premiums, a forecasted $400,000 decrease in sales tax revenue, contractually required employee wage increases and potential New York state aid cuts all factored into her decisions.

"We see this budget as being very responsible," she said at the Nov. 5 meeting.

The proposal calls for a 1.9% increase in the county's property tax levy, which is far below the estimated 5.7% cap for 2021 under the state law. One reason for the higher-than-normal cap is that Cayuga County has been below its limit in previous years and is able to carry forward the gap and apply it toward the 2021 limit.