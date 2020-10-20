Cayuga County theaters share how they'll reopen, deal with movie delays

Cayuga County's indoor movie theaters got blockbuster news Saturday when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that they can reopen after seven months of closure due to COVID-19.
All theaters in the state outside New York City can reopen Friday if their county has a positivity rate below 2% on a 14-day average, and no clusters. Theaters will be restricted to 25% capacity and a maximum of 50 people per screen, seating will be assigned and enhanced air filtration standards will be enforced. Masks will also be required at all times, except while seated and eating or drinking.
Already prepared for the state's guidance is Auburn Movieplex 10 in Grant Avenue Plaza, which will reopen Friday.
"We're absolutely ecstatic. This helps tremendously," said Jason Yantz, who owns the Sennett theater and three others in the region with his brother, Jeff, through Rochester Theater Management.
Yantz told The Citizen that Rochester Theater Management developed its reopening plan based on the recommendations of a new industry program called CinemaSafe. Commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners, the program covers seating capacity, air filtration and masks, as well as employee hygiene, cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer availability.
CinemaSafe also recommends having an online ticketing system, which the Movieplex is currently working on, Yantz said. Customers will be able to not only buy tickets but select their seats, and that will automatically block off surrounding ones for social distancing. The theater will even offer its popcorn, candy and other concessions for takeout sales, Yantz added.
"Our priority is making sure our customers and our employees are safe," he said.
In addition to limited capacity and sanitation requirements, however, the Movieplex and other New York theaters that reopen will face another challenge: lack of movies.
Most big releases scheduled for this fall, such as Marvel's "Black Widow," James Bond sequel "No Time to Die" and science fiction epic "Dune," have been delayed into 2021 due to the pandemic. But many smaller movies remain, such as "Honest Thief," a Liam Neeson action thriller that will be showing at both the Movieplex and Track Cinema at Fingerlakes Mall, which will also reopen on Friday.
Owned by Randy and Tracie Currier, of Romulus, and operated by them and their children, the Aurelius theater will also show romantic drama "After We Collided" and Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," the first blockbuster to be released since the pandemic began in the U.S. in March. Randy told The Citizen that the theater received several requests for the latter, which premiered in other states Sept. 3.
Still, those smaller movies may not be enough to fill every auditorium of theaters like Track and the Movieplex. To do that, they'll turn to older movies, such as "Hotel Transylvania" at Track this weekend. The Movieplex will also be showing "Hocus Pocus" and "Monsters, Inc." during Halloween season as alternatives to newer films like "Honest Thief" and Robert DeNiro comedy "The War with Grandpa."
Both Yantz and Currier hope showing those older movies won't be necessary for much longer, though.
Because New York is one of the biggest movie markets in the country, many in the industry have blamed the state's closure of theaters for the delay of most blockbusters. So the owners of Cayuga County's theaters believe their reopening could lead to the return of those movies to screens — especially if New York City's theaters are soon able to reopen as well.
The movie to watch, Yantz said, will be "Wonder Woman 1984," which was delayed to Dec. 25. If it sticks to that date, more blockbusters should be back in theaters in 2021. And after seven months without them, or any business whatsoever, Yantz and Currier can't wait to welcome Wonder Woman, Black Widow and James Bond, and their many fans, into theaters once again.
"Now it's just a matter of waiting for Hollywood," Currier said.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
