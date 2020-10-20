Cayuga County theaters share how they'll reopen, deal with movie delays

Still, those smaller movies may not be enough to fill every auditorium of theaters like Track and the Movieplex. To do that, they'll turn to older movies, such as "Hotel Transylvania" at Track this weekend. The Movieplex will also be showing "Hocus Pocus" and "Monsters, Inc." during Halloween season as alternatives to newer films like "Honest Thief" and Robert DeNiro comedy "The War with Grandpa."

Both Yantz and Currier hope showing those older movies won't be necessary for much longer, though.

Because New York is one of the biggest movie markets in the country, many in the industry have blamed the state's closure of theaters for the delay of most blockbusters. So the owners of Cayuga County's theaters believe their reopening could lead to the return of those movies to screens — especially if New York City's theaters are soon able to reopen as well.