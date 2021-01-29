Cayuga County to begin administering second COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We ask people to continue to be patient," Cuddy said. "We know that's so hard when people want to do the right thing and get out and get the vaccine. As soon as we get it, we schedule clinics to get it out to people."

The progress with the vaccine is significant after Cayuga County dealt with a surge in COVID-19 cases since November. There were more than 2,000 cases in December and there have been over 1,900 in January.

January, with 58 reported virus-related deaths, has been the deadliest month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. A vast majority (50) of the residents who died lived in nursing homes.

Cayuga County does receive a limited supply of vaccine doses each week. After receiving 2,400 doses in its initial shipments, the health department was shipped 200 doses each of the last two weeks.

Cuddy and other health officials are hopeful that more doses will be available soon. With residents getting their second and final doses of the vaccine, it's a positive development in the county's response to COVID-19.

"We couldn't be more pleased that this is happening," Cuddy said. "It's good for everybody."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.