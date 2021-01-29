Cayuga County to begin administering second COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

Cayuga County has entered a new phase of the vaccination process: The first batch of second doses has arrived.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen Friday that the health department received an allotment of second doses. Residents who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a clinic hosted by he department will be contacted next week to schedule their second dose.
Moderna is one of two vaccinations (Pfizer is the other) that has been approved by federal regulators. Both vaccines require two doses for maximum effectiveness, with the final inoculation coming a few weeks after the first.
The Cayuga County Health Department began administering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine three weeks ago. There were public clinics for the first week before a new directive from state required the department to focus on certain eligible groups, such as daycare providers, first responders, public transit workers and teachers.
While seniors initially were allowed at the clinics, the state now says that pharmacies and physicians, not health departments, should vaccinate older residents.
Even though older residents, for now, can't get their first doses from the health department, those who already received their first dose at one of the department's clinics will receive their second dose.
"We ask people to continue to be patient," Cuddy said. "We know that's so hard when people want to do the right thing and get out and get the vaccine. As soon as we get it, we schedule clinics to get it out to people."
The progress with the vaccine is significant after Cayuga County dealt with a surge in COVID-19 cases since November. There were more than 2,000 cases in December and there have been over 1,900 in January.
January, with 58 reported virus-related deaths, has been the deadliest month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. A vast majority (50) of the residents who died lived in nursing homes.
Cayuga County does receive a limited supply of vaccine doses each week. After receiving 2,400 doses in its initial shipments, the health department was shipped 200 doses each of the last two weeks.
Cuddy and other health officials are hopeful that more doses will be available soon. With residents getting their second and final doses of the vaccine, it's a positive development in the county's response to COVID-19.
"We couldn't be more pleased that this is happening," Cuddy said. "It's good for everybody."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.