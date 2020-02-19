Cayuga County to consider dissolving much-debated Department of Public Works

"After considerable deliberation and assessment, the Cayuga County Legislature is of the opinion that such disparate departments run more effectively and efficiently when oversight is central within each department," reads part of the full draft of the 2020 law.

Types of leadership roles within each of the departments and their salaries are still to be determined, said Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman after the committee meeting.

"We’re just looking to put the structure back to what it used to be," she said.

When Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, asked during discussion who would be heading the plan to restructure, McNabb-Coleman and Tucker Whitman, i-Sterling, suggested they were inquiring about how to move forward with no official information to give yet.

McNabb-Coleman said she plans to send legislators an organizational chart from the highway department and salary information from Human Resources to "create a full picture" before the February full Legislature meeting on Tuesday. The Legislature will vote Tuesday on setting the public hearing.

Though she believed the titles would be generally the same, McNabb-Coleman said it would likely lead to a discussion about whether the departments would benefit from a high-level administrator and general foreman position.