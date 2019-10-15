AUBURN — A Cayuga County Legislature committee Tuesday approved establishing two public hearings later this year in order to get a sense of whether or not residents would support several other New York counties in banning restaurants from using Styrofoam containers.
The full Legislature would still need to approve the measure, but the Ways and Means committee unanimously voted to hold public hearings in November and December on the topic of banning disposable food service ware made of polystyrene foam.
Citing the U.S. Department of Health, the resolution notes that the styrene monomer used to make Styrofoam is classified as a human carcinogen and neurotoxin, and that there is no practical method to recycle the material.
Health and Human Services Committee Chair Elane Daly, D-Auburn, said the resolution was prompted by Legislature Chair Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling, receiving what she described as a full stack of letters from county residents calling for a ban.
But Daly said that doesn't mean the Legislature has made a decision either way. Rather, the resolution to hold public hearings is just a preliminary step to hear from voters on whether they would be in support of such a measure or not.
A draft version of a law for the ban is currently under review and could still be amended, Daly said, and is based on similar laws passed by Nassau, Albany, Suffolk and Westchester counties among others.
You have free articles remaining.
Like the resolution, the draft law notes styrene monomer is itself a health hazard, and that the incineration of polystyrene foam also releases toxic fumes.
The law would ban "all bowls, plates, cartons, cups, other containers, trays, or other items designed for one time use" by any food service establishment within the county.
That would include, according to the law, everything from grocery stores and food trucks to pubs and liquor stores.
The draft law does however provide for both "unique packaging hardship" or "financial hardship" exemptions under specific circumstances.
The draft law can be read in its entirety as a part of the Ways and Means committee's October agenda on the Cayuga County website at cayugacounty.us.
If approved by the full Legislature, the public hearings would be scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 12 at the Legislative Chambers of the County Office Building at 160 Genesee St. in Auburn.