Cayuga County to furlough 11% of its workforce amid coronavirus pandemic

The Cayuga County Legislature approved furloughing 11% of the county's workforce amid declining sales tax revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The furloughs, which will affect 72 people and includes full- and part-time employees, were planned in anticipation of a potential $3 million shortfall in revenue, Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said during the Legislature’s April meeting on Tuesday night. She also described the action as a proactive measure so that employees can start receiving the $600 unemployment relief payments from the federal stimulus package or CARES Act.
Heads of departments with furloughed employees were notified prior to the meeting and were free to notify the employees as soon as it concluded. The furloughs will go into effect May 3 and continue until July 31, according to a press release sent Tuesday evening.
“This is a difficult time for everyone in the county. And, unfortunately, county government is not immune to the economic fallout of COVID-19,” McNabb-Coleman said while describing the furloughs to legislators over a video conference that was live-streamed through the county’s YouTube channel.
The measure, which passed with one legislator opposed, gives McNabb-Coleman as chairperson the ability to identify which employees can be furloughed through July 31 and to recall employees to work if needed.
“It would not be prudent to wait until this crisis is over to address the county’s financial situation. This was certainly not a decision we made lightly and we were mindful that the impacted employees will not suffer financial or benefit losses during this difficult time," she said in the release.
Furloughed employees are still entitled to coverage under the county’s health insurance plan on the same terms prior to their furloughs, whether they are part of a bargaining union or not, according to the language of the resolution. McNabb-Coleman said the measure wouldn’t impact accrued time off, either.
Legislator Elane Daly, D-Auburn, felt the furloughs will give the Legislature time to get “ahead of the curve” with mitigating measures while the fiscal realities of the next quarter are still uncertain.
“To me, this is a first phase measure of trying to mitigate what we know is going to be a huge reduction in our sales tax revenue,” she said.
Noting that the resolution extends the furloughs to late July, Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, requested that the Legislature get clarification on the evaluation process the county will use to determine whether the temporary staffing cuts will still be necessary at that point.
McNabb-Coleman said she will consult with the chair of the budgetary Ways and Means Committee, the budget director and the treasurer’s office to gauge the local impact of declining sales tax revenue. They’ll also consider information from New York state about cuts to reimbursing local governments for coronavirus-related expenses.
Legislator Tim Lattimore, R-Auburn, who voted against the furloughs, wondered why the measure didn't go through the Legislature's Government Operations Committee first. McNabb-Coleman responded she didn’t want to delay affected employees' ability to start collecting unemployment.
“I feel like if we waited a week or two or another month they are losing potential reimbursement or supplemental payment from this federal package,” she said.
Lattimore ultimately said he wouldn’t support the resolution for what he felt was a lack of information about it. Legislator Heidi Nightengale, D-Auburn, said she felt the opposite — citing special executive sessions and “constant” emails and communication.
She also said a leadership team made up of individuals from county government and the Legislature that organized the furloughs was well put together.
“I respect the collective intelligence, critical thinking and thoughtfulness of that group as they looked at the particular employees that would be furloughed,” Nightingale said.
Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, said he hoped the Legislature would continue to look at potential savings through staff reduction.
“I would hope, even when this is said and done, we look at our entire workforce and see if we have more people than we possibly need,” Dennison said.
While all county employees are considered essential at this point, McNabb-Coleman said, she agreed the Legislature needs to devise a “sustainable plan” for the workforce going forward.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
