Cayuga County to furlough 11% of its workforce amid coronavirus pandemic

“It would not be prudent to wait until this crisis is over to address the county’s financial situation. This was certainly not a decision we made lightly and we were mindful that the impacted employees will not suffer financial or benefit losses during this difficult time," she said in the release.

Furloughed employees are still entitled to coverage under the county’s health insurance plan on the same terms prior to their furloughs, whether they are part of a bargaining union or not, according to the language of the resolution. McNabb-Coleman said the measure wouldn’t impact accrued time off, either.

Legislator Elane Daly, D-Auburn, felt the furloughs will give the Legislature time to get “ahead of the curve” with mitigating measures while the fiscal realities of the next quarter are still uncertain.

“To me, this is a first phase measure of trying to mitigate what we know is going to be a huge reduction in our sales tax revenue,” she said.