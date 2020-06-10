Cayuga County to hold another COVID-19 testing clinic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The next drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic has been scheduled for Friday in Cayuga County.

The clinic will be open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. An appointment is required.

To schedule an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinic." The Cayuga County Health Department is using a new appointment scheduler which requires users to create an account. Once an account is created, you can schedule the appointment.

When scheduling an appointment, you need to provide your legal name, home address, insurance information and a phone number to contact you when your results are available.

The clinic is open to essential workers — examples include grocery store employees, health care workers, law enforcement and restaurant staff — and employees who returned to work in the first two phases of the regional reopening process. The workers' household members, including children ages 2 and older, can be tested.