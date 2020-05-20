You are the owner of this article.
Cayuga County to hold COVID-19 testing clinic for workers
Cayuga County to hold COVID-19 testing clinic for workers

The Cayuga County Health Department posted this image of some members of its COVID-19 swabbing/testing team doing essential worker drive-thru clinics  this week.

 Cayuga County Health Department

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled its latest COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers and employees who returned to work in phase one of central New York's reopening process. 

The drive-thru clinic will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 22. Testing is by appointment only. 

To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." You must provide your name, home address, insurance information and phone number. If the insurance policy is under someone else's name, their name and date of birth should be included in the submission. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in each required field. 

When selecting an appointment on the health department's website, there are three appointments for each time slot. If one is full, select a different option. 

The clinic is open to essential workers, which the department says includes but isn't limited to health care providers, first responders, law enforcement, correction officers, restaurant workers, convenience and hardware store employees and grocery store workers. 

Employees who returned to work during the first phase of the reopening process, which began last week, are also eligible for testing. The industries include agriculture, fishing, forestry and hunting; construction; manufacturing; retail; and wholesale trade. 

Household members of the workers, including children ages 2 and older, may be tested. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009.

