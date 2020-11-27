Cayuga County to hold three COVID-19 testing clinics, including two with rapid tests

Two of Cayuga County's three upcoming no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics will use rapid tests with results available within a half-hour.

The rapid testing clinics for people who aren't experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 3, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco. An appointment is required.

The Cayuga County Health Department said participants should be prepared to wait up to 30 minutes for their results. A mask is required and social distancing will be enforced.

A third testing clinic for asymptomatic individuals will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Auburn Community Hospital. To access the drive-thru clinic, use the hospital's helipad entrance on Lansing Street. An appointment is required for the clinic.

To schedule appointments for any of the clinics, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the link titled, "COVID-19 Clinics." When scheduling an appointment, you should provide your legal name, an email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is under another person's name, provide their legal name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.