Cayuga County to hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled two vaccination clinics for next week, both of which will offer shots for school-aged children and adults.

The clinics will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 3, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Walk-ins are welcome or individuals can make appointments at cayugacounty.us/health.

Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 will be available at the clinic, along with Pfizer shots for people ages 12 and older and the Moderna vaccine for adults ages 18 and older.

The county is partnering with the state through the #VaxForKids initiative to offer the clinics.

Before the clinics next week, the health department will hold a clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Pfizer shots for children ages 5-11 and doses for individuals ages 12 and older will be available at the clinic.