Cayuga County to hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week

With a vaccination rate that remains well below the state average, the Cayuga County Health Department continues its efforts to get more people protected this week with its next free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

A walk-in clinic offering a broad range of shots will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The clinic entrance can be found on the back side of the mall.

This clinic will offer the following COVID-19 vaccines:

• Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for ages 5–11

• Pfizer first, second and booster doses for ages 12 and up

• Pfizer additional booster doses for ages 50 and up or age 12 and older who are immunocompromised

• Moderna first, second and booster doses for ages and up

• Moderna additional booster doses for ages 50 and up or age 12 and older who are immunocompromised

People who come to clinic with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card. Those who are receiving second doses or boosters should bring their vaccination cards.

The health department also reminds the public that its clinics are not only way to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

"Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and health care providers to get an appointment," the department said in an announcement for this week's clinics.

To help find a vaccination site, city, town and village clerks can assist, or residents can call the Cayuga Community Health Network at (315) 252-4212.

According to the state Department of Health, 59.9% of the Cayuga County population has completed a vaccine series, compared with 74.2% for the whole state. The county's booster shot rate stands at 35.1% of the total population, slightly below the 38.9% mark for the state.

