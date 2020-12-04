Cayuga County to host free COVID-19 testing clinic

The Cayuga County Health Department will host a no-cost COVID-19 testing clinic for individuals experiencing symptoms of the virus.

The clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.

An appointment is required to attend the clinic. Appointments can be made online by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the "COVID-19 Clinics" button.

When scheduling the appointment, you must provide your legal name, home address, email address and insurance information. If the insurance policy is under another person's name, you should list their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in each field.

After you are tested, instructions will be provided on how to access a portal system to view your results.