Cayuga County to host free COVID-19 testing clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department will host two no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics this weekend.

A clinic for people experiencing symptoms of the virus is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. A separate rapid testing clinic for asymptomatic individuals will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road in Owasco.

An appointment is required to attend the clinics. Appointments can be made online by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the "COVID-19 Clinics" button.

When scheduling the appointment, you must provide your legal name, home address, email address and insurance information. If the insurance policy is under another person's name, you should list their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in each field.

For those tested at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, instructions will be provided on how to access a portal system to view your results. Because the clinic at Emerson Park will have rapid tests, individuals will have their results within 30 minutes.