 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County to host free COVID-19 testing clinics
alert top story
COVID-19

Cayuga County to host free COVID-19 testing clinics

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Drive Thru Covid Clinic

Nurses prepare for another round of testing during a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic in Aurelius in June.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Health Department will host two no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics this weekend. 

A clinic for people experiencing symptoms of the virus is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. A separate rapid testing clinic for asymptomatic individuals will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road in Owasco. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An appointment is required to attend the clinics. Appointments can be made online by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the "COVID-19 Clinics" button. 

When scheduling the appointment, you must provide your legal name, home address, email address and insurance information. If the insurance policy is under another person's name, you should list their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in each field. 

For those tested at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, instructions will be provided on how to access a portal system to view your results. Because the clinic at Emerson Park will have rapid tests, individuals will have their results within 30 minutes. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive gives COVID-19 briefing, notes rising nursing home cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News