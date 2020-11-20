 Skip to main content
Cayuga County to host two COVID-19 testing clinics
Drive Thru Covid Clinic 1.JPG

Nurse Kevin Zippel performs a nasal swab test during a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Aurelius.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Health Department is partnering with Auburn Community Hospital to offer two no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics, one for symptomatic individuals and another for those without symptoms. 

The first clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21 at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. This clinic is for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19. 

Another clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Auburn Community Hospital. This is for asymptomatic individuals. To attend the testing clinic, enter at the helipad entrance on Lansing Street. 

You must have an appointment to participate in the clinics. An appointment can be scheduled by going to cayugacounty.us/health. Click on "COVID-19 Clinics" and provide your name, home address and insurance information. If the policy is in someone else's name, you must provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in that field. The form will also request a phone number, which will be used to contact you if you test positive for COVID-19. 

