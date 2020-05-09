Cayuga County to open two-day COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers

The health department said that the clinic will conduct diagnostic testing using a swab. The clinic won't be performing antibody tests.

The two-day clinic is part of central New York's push to increase testing before May 15, when a decision will be made about whether the region can start to reopen businesses that have been closed since mid-March. Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined seven metrics regions that must be met before reopening, including a testing rate of 30 for every 1,000 people in a seven-day period.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told The Citizen last week that the state clarified what will be used to determine whether central New York meets the testing requirement to reopen. The state will review the testing data in the week leading up to the May 15 deadline.

Central New York is well-positioned for the reboot. The region has already met five of the seven metrics to reopen, but hasn't reached the testing and contact tracing targets set by the state.

McMahon is confident the region will hit the contact tracing goal because Onondaga County will have more than the 233 tracers mandated by the state.

To help with testing, Onondaga County is providing kits to Cayuga, Cortland and Oswego counties. McMahon said 1,000 testing kits were sent from Onondaga to Cayuga County.

