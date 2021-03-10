Cayuga County to reduce treasurer office duties, pay in 2022

"It has been discussed over several years that the county and its taxpayers would benefit from a finance department and a finance director," she said.

The resolution on the Legislature's agenda had a specific salary reduction outlined, proposing to take the annual pay for county treasurer from $77,527 to $38,000.

Several legislators asked that the resolution be tabled or sent through the Legislature's committee system for consideration in the March meeting, pointing to the lack of information on exactly how a new finance department would operate and how much it all would cost.

"I would like to have more discussion on this, and I don't think more discussion is a bad thing," Legislator Tucker Whitman said. "I mean we certainly discuss a lot of less important things a lot longer, and so I don't see what another month of discussion and question answering is going to hurt."

McNabb-Coleman said she brought the item to the Legislature for February's meeting because it was important to be transparent with anyone interested in running for treasurer to understand that a significant change in duties and pay was in the works.

After more than 50 minutes of discussion, lawmakers rejected an amendment to send the resolution through the committee process, and then approved an amended resolution that removed specific dollar amounts for the salary. The measure was approved in an 8-7 vote with Legislators Ben Vitale, Paul Pinckney, Keith Batman, Heidi Nightengale, Elane Daley, Michael Didio, Ryan Foley and McNabb-Coleman voting in favor.

