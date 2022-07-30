Cayuga County to resume COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department will be hosting three walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in August.

Clinics at the Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, will be in the Event Center at the former Spirit Halloween store located on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters.

Upcoming clinics are set for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4; Thursday, Aug. 11; and Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The following vaccines will be offered:

• Pfizer pediatric first, second, and booster dose for individuals 5 to 11 years of age.

• Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for people 12 and older.

• Pfizer second/additional booster doses for those 50 and older or 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

• Moderna first, second, and booster doses for people 18 years and older.

• Moderna second/additional booster doses for individuals 50 and older or those 18 and older who are immunocompromised

Visitors are asked bring their insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.

The health department reminds the public that the availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get an appointment. Parents looking for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years of age should contact their child’s pediatrician or local pharmacy.

Additionally, city, town, and village clerks and the Cayuga Community Health Network (315) 252-4212 are available to assist with finding clinics and making appointments.

For testing, the Cayuga County Health Department recently distributed rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to several community partners. The tests that were distributed are the iHealth Rapid Antigen brand; they are packaged in a box of two tests per box and expire in the fall of 2022. The Federal Drug Administration has extended the expiration dates of these at-home test kits, which has been updated on each box. For more information on the expiration date extension, go to the FDA’s website.

Free test kits available at:

• Seymour Library – Auburn

• Aurora Free Library

• Lang Memorial Library – Cato

• Fair Haven Public Library

• Hannibal Library

• Jordan Bramley Library

• Powers Library – Moravia

• Port Byron Library

• Skaneateles Library

• Hazard Library – Poplar Ridge

• Springport Free Library – Union Springs

• Weedsport Free Library

• Village of Aurora

• Village of Cato

• Village of Fair Haven

• Town of Genoa

• Village of Moravia

• Village of Port Byron

• Town of Sterling

• Village of Union Springs

• Village of Weedsport

• Harriet Tubman Memorial Church – Auburn

People can submit at-home test results to the health department by emailing a picture of the test to covidtest@cayugacounty.us. Please include the person’s full legal name, date of birth, date the test was taken, and a phone number. For more information, visit cayugacounty.us/health.