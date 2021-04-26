Cayuga County to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Cayuga County will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal regulators lifted the pause last week.
The Cayuga County Health Department received 500 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine days before two federal agencies — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration — recommended the halt on April 13. The pause allowed more time to investigate six cases of a "rare and severe type of blood clot" that affected people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The review found 15 total cases, including the six previously announced, affecting women between the ages of 18 and 59. Symptoms began between six and 15 days after receiving the vaccination.
Before the pause, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered to more than 6.8 million Americans.
After a review led by the CDC and FDA, the agencies said the use of the vaccine should be resumed and expressed confidence that "this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19." Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced Saturday that New York would resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Cayuga County will follow the federal and state recommendations.
"The data shows that the benefits of receiving the J&J vaccine outweigh any potential risks associated with this vaccine," the local health department wrote in its update on Monday. "As always, we emphasize the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and we encourage residents to utilize any of the authorized vaccines available to them."
The health department added that it will resume the use of the vaccine this week.
When federal regulators recommended the pause, Cayuga County was about to hold a clinic where doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would've been administered. That clinic was canceled. The health department altered its plan for another clinic. Instead of using J&J doses, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was administered. Moderna is one of two vaccines (Pfizer is the other) that require two doses.
The health department hasn't announced any new vaccination clinics for this week.
More than 40% of Cayuga County's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health. As of Monday, 24,411 residents — just shy of one-third of the county's population — have been fully vaccinated.
Health officials have been encouraging local residents to get vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19. There has been a recent uptick in cases, especially among school-aged children who aren't eligible for the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for anyone age 16 or older. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available for individuals age 18 or older.
The health department reported 36 new cases over a three-day period. The number of active cases in mandatory isolation has decreased from 146 on Friday to 114 on Sunday. There are four COVID-related hospitalizations at Auburn Community Hospital, but no new deaths were reported.
