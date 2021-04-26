Cayuga County to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Cayuga County will follow the federal and state recommendations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The data shows that the benefits of receiving the J&J vaccine outweigh any potential risks associated with this vaccine," the local health department wrote in its update on Monday. "As always, we emphasize the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and we encourage residents to utilize any of the authorized vaccines available to them."

The health department added that it will resume the use of the vaccine this week.

When federal regulators recommended the pause, Cayuga County was about to hold a clinic where doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would've been administered. That clinic was canceled. The health department altered its plan for another clinic. Instead of using J&J doses, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was administered. Moderna is one of two vaccines (Pfizer is the other) that require two doses.

The health department hasn't announced any new vaccination clinics for this week.

More than 40% of Cayuga County's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health. As of Monday, 24,411 residents — just shy of one-third of the county's population — have been fully vaccinated.