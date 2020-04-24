Cayuga County to shut down resource hotline, offers free masks to businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County is discontinuing its coronavirus resource hotline but will continue to maintain an updated news and contact information page on its website.

The county announced on Friday that its resource line — (315) 253-1355 — would be discontinued at the end of the day due to low call volume. County departments may still be reached directly by phone or email and people seeking information on the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to continue to check the county resource page for updates or subscribe to automatic notifications.

The county also said this week that it has thousands of cloth masks available for essential businesses.

The Cayuga County Emergency Management Office said that it has received 27,500 cloth masks from New York state to distribute to essential businesses, and that requests for masks should be submitted by email to hsherman@cayugacounty.us.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order effective April 17 requiring people to wear a mask or face covering in public if they're in a place where social distancing isn't possible.