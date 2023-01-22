Cayuga County to vote on raising Emerson Park rental, parking fees

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Cayuga County Legislature will vote Tuesday whether to increase the cost of renting facilities by about 50% at its parks.

The Legislature will also vote that evening whether to reintroduce a $5 parking fee at Emerson Park in Owasco for patrons of contracted public events.

The increases were proposed by the county's Parks & Trails Commission in order to balance out increased costs on its end, such as utilities, trash removal and staffing, Parks Maintenance Supervisor Doug Dello Stritto told The Citizen. The rental fee increases, which he said would be the first in about 20 years, would take effect immediately but would not apply to any events that have already been contracted for next summer. The Legislature's Public Works and Ways and Means committees approved the proposals earlier this month.

Some of the proposed rental costs are $1,150 for Deauville Island and its two shelters, up from $750, and $350 for Emerson Park's island shelter, up from $225. (Costs do not include security deposits.)

The parking fee, meanwhile, would apply to any events where county staff is working as support, such as the Prison City Ramblers Father's Day Car Show, the Fourth of July fireworks on July 3 and the Great Race. The fee would not apply to events at the Emerson Park Pavilion, shows at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Little League games and Friends of Emerson Park summer concerts.

The general parking fee at Emerson Park will remain suspended, Dello Stritto said. The county first suspended the fee after the COVID-19 pandemic began in order to encourage park usage, which was increasing due to the ability to socially distance there, among other factors. The county will also continue to charge boat launch fees at the park after reintroducing those last year.

Organizers of two events where the new parking fee will take effect were split on that and the rental fee increase.

Prison City Ramblers President Ed Pinckney told The Citizen he believes the Legislature would be "making a big mistake" by approving the increases. The parking fee could decrease event attendance, he said, and the rental fee would cut further into the money his club donates to local causes. That's been as much as $7,000 at recent shows, raised from registration fees paid by car exhibitors.

"They're ruining the park, raising all this stuff," Pinckney said. "We haven't thought about going anyplace else, but after this year I'm sure we're going to have some meetings and think about it."

Jim Hanley, a founder of the Great Race and a member of its organizing committee, told The Citizen he's more understanding of the increases.

Expenses are increasing everywhere, Hanley said, and the annual paddle, wheel and run has been no exception. But he believes the parking fee is still modest, and can ultimately benefit the race along with the rental fee. If that money helps build the amphitheater the county wants at the park, for instance, the race committee would no longer have to rent a stage for its awards and music.

"It's a balancing act," Hanley said. "My gut feeling is I understand, and we'll just have to factor it into our fees."

The Legislature's monthly meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the sixth floor of the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn. The meeting will also be streamed on the county's YouTube channel.