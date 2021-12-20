Cayuga County tops 1,000 COVID cases in December; NY getting 10M at-home tests

With nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Cayuga County has topped 1,000 cases in a month for the fourth time in the pandemic.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 97 new cases over the last three days. In December, the county has 1,019 confirmed cases, trailing only December 2020 (2,024), January (2,010) and September (1,079) for the most cases in a month.

The county is in the midst of a five-month COVID wave largely driven by the delta variant. There has yet to be a confirmed case with the omicron variant, but health officials said last week that it is present in neighboring counties and could be here soon.

Active cases (392) dipped below 400 for the first time in a week, while hospitalizations increased to 19. At this time last year, there were 28 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized in Auburn. The county's tally did not include residents in Syracuse hospitals.

State gets at-home tests

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that New York will receive 10 million free at-home tests, 5 million of which will arrive before the end of the year. The remaining 5 million will be delivered in January.

The initial 5 million tests will be distributed mostly to local governments and school districts. Schools will receive 2 million at-home tests, which will allow districts to implement "test-to-stay" policies. Test-to-stay ensures that students with a negative COVID test can remain in class.

New York City will receive 1.6 million tests and 1 million tests will be given to county emergency managers. The remaining 400,000 tests from the initial shipment will be sent to vaccine sites. Anyone who gets vaccinated at a state-run site can pick up an at-home test.

Kathryn Garcia, director of state operations, urged the federal government to invoke the Defense Production Act to require companies to manufacture more over-the-counter tests.

"This is good progress, but we still need more and we need more partnership from the federal government," Garcia said. "We need them to help make sure there are tests available to anyone who needs it."

In other news:

• The Cayuga County Health Department is holding two vaccination clinics this week — from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both clinics will be held at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.

More information about the clinics, including registration links, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

The health department noted in its situational update on Monday that the clinics are open only to Cayuga County residents.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.