Cayuga County tops 100 COVID-19 cases in one week

Cayuga County had more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a seven-day period, its highest weekly total of the pandemic.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 57 new cases over the past four days. There were 24 new cases on Friday, the most in a single day since the county's first case was reported in mid-March.
In a seven-day period, the county had 105 new COVID-19 cases. It's the most in one week since the county had 98 new positive cases from Nov. 10 through Nov. 16.
Most of the new cases (37 of 57) live outside of Auburn, according to the health department. There are 19 city residents who tested positive for the virus. One new case was reported in a correctional facility.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees New York's prison system, revealed that there is a new COVID-19 case at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.
Support Local Journalism
The new cases range in age from children attending local schools to one resident in their 80s. Three of the cases are students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Two of the cases are students at Genesee and Herman elementary schools, both of whom weren't in school during their infectious period, the health department said. A third student attends Auburn Junior High School.
Hospitalizations continued to rise this week. As of Wednesday, there were 15 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. But the health department said that it is "unable to ascertain the number of hospitalized cases" for Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
There were no new deaths reported in the county's latest situational update. There have been nine COVID-19 fatalities in the county since mid-March.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is up to 791, with 130 active cases. There are 767 people in mandatory quarantine, which is a new high for the county. Mandatory quarantine is for people who have contact with positive COVID-19 cases.
The number of active cases has remained above the century mark for most of November, which has been the worst month for the county during the pandemic. There have been 345 new confirmed cases this month, which is about 44% of the county's total cases for the entire pandemic. The previous high was 228 in October.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.