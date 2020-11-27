Cayuga County tops 100 COVID-19 cases in one week

Cayuga County had more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a seven-day period, its highest weekly total of the pandemic.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 57 new cases over the past four days. There were 24 new cases on Friday, the most in a single day since the county's first case was reported in mid-March.

In a seven-day period, the county had 105 new COVID-19 cases. It's the most in one week since the county had 98 new positive cases from Nov. 10 through Nov. 16.

Most of the new cases (37 of 57) live outside of Auburn, according to the health department. There are 19 city residents who tested positive for the virus. One new case was reported in a correctional facility.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees New York's prison system, revealed that there is a new COVID-19 case at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.

The new cases range in age from children attending local schools to one resident in their 80s. Three of the cases are students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Two of the cases are students at Genesee and Herman elementary schools, both of whom weren't in school during their infectious period, the health department said. A third student attends Auburn Junior High School.