Cayuga County tops 2,000 COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 in December

Nine months after reporting its first confirmed COVID-19 case and nearly two weeks after surpassing 1,000 cases this year, Cayuga County has topped 2,000 cases.
The Cayuga County Health Department admitted 35 new cases on Saturday and there are 213 positive cases awaiting admission. The cases awaiting admission — individuals who tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into mandatory isolation — aren't included in the county's total numbers of active and confirmed cases.
But The Citizen's review of the data shows that Cayuga County has more than 2,000 total COVID-19 cases since March 18. When the cases awaiting admission are included in the count, there are 2,015 cases, including 1,147 in December.
Social gatherings have been a leading source of COVID-19 spread in Cayuga County. On Friday, the health department reported that there have been several cases linked to workplaces. That revelation led Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, and Tracy Verrier, executive director of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, to issue a joint statement urging employers to follow the necessary guidelines and reminding workers to stay home when they're sick.
The surge in local cases began in late October but worsened in November and December. There were 228 cases in October, which was then a new high for the county. That record stood for one month. In November, there were 422 positive cases.
However, December has been the worst month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. With over 1,100 cases this month, the county's total number of positive cases has increased by 132%.
With the uptick in cases, Cayuga County has the worst infection rate (1.25) in the state, according to COVID ActNow, which partners with Georgetown University Medical Center, Harvard Global Health Institute and Stanford Medicine to compile virus-related data. A 1.25 infection rate means that every positive case infects, on average, 1.25 other people. The positivity rate is 7.5%, according to the website.
Cayuga County also has the third-worst total number of daily new cases (86.7) per 100,000 people. Only Oneida (98.1) and Monroe (86.8) have higher daily new case numbers.
In its latest update, the Cayuga County Health Department reported a decrease in active cases, from 514 on Friday to 490 on Saturday, and a drop in the number of quarantined residents — 2,363 on Friday to 2,267 on Saturday. But it's likely that the active case and mandatory quarantine totals will change once the 213 cases awaiting admission are placed into isolation and their contacts are identified.
While the number of active cases declined over the weekend, there was a slight increase in hospitalizations. The health department said there are 28 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, the most reported during the pandemic. That total doesn't include any residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.
Politics reporter Robert Harding
