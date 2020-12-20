Cayuga County tops 2,000 COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 in December

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The surge in local cases began in late October but worsened in November and December. There were 228 cases in October, which was then a new high for the county. That record stood for one month. In November, there were 422 positive cases.

However, December has been the worst month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. With over 1,100 cases this month, the county's total number of positive cases has increased by 132%.

With the uptick in cases, Cayuga County has the worst infection rate (1.25) in the state, according to COVID ActNow, which partners with Georgetown University Medical Center, Harvard Global Health Institute and Stanford Medicine to compile virus-related data. A 1.25 infection rate means that every positive case infects, on average, 1.25 other people. The positivity rate is 7.5%, according to the website.

Cayuga County also has the third-worst total number of daily new cases (86.7) per 100,000 people. Only Oneida (98.1) and Monroe (86.8) have higher daily new case numbers.