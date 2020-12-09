 Skip to main content
Cayuga County tops 300 active COVID-19 cases, on pace for 1K new cases in December
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 Associated Press

At its current rate, Cayuga County could have more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in December — a staggering increase after the county had over 800 total cases in the first nine months of the pandemic. 

The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that it admitted 65 new cases, including seven at a correctional facility, into mandatory isolation. Isolation is required for individuals who test positive for the virus. 

With the new admissions, the county has 304 active cases and 1,451 people in mandatory quarantine due to contact with individuals who tested positive. The active case and mandatory quarantine totals are new highs for the county, which is experiencing a post-Thanksgiving surge. 

Those statistics don't include another 119 cases that are awaiting admission into isolation. The health department has explained that these are individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 but haven't been contacted about isolating due to their diagnosis. There are several reasons for the backlog, including individuals not answering their phones, full voicemail boxes or incorrect phone numbers. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is up to 1,166 since the pandemic began. The county topped 1,000 when it had 39 new cases on Saturday. 

Through the first eight days of December, the county has 298 COVID-19 cases this month. It's on pace for 1,154 cases in the final month of 2020. 

A positive development for the county is that, for now, hospitalizations have decreased. After starting the week with 17 people in the hospital, there are now 14 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. 

However, the pandemic is posing problems on multiple fronts for the county. In addition to community spread cases, there are outbreaks in Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. There are at least 120 Auburn prison officers who are either quarantined or tested positive for COVID-19. At Cayuga Correctional Facility, there are 39 cases among the incarcerated population. It's the prison's second outbreak since mid-October. 

Inmate visitation has been suspended at both prisons due to the outbreaks. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19?

