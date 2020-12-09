Cayuga County tops 300 active COVID-19 cases, on pace for 1K new cases in December

At its current rate, Cayuga County could have more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in December — a staggering increase after the county had over 800 total cases in the first nine months of the pandemic.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that it admitted 65 new cases, including seven at a correctional facility, into mandatory isolation. Isolation is required for individuals who test positive for the virus.

With the new admissions, the county has 304 active cases and 1,451 people in mandatory quarantine due to contact with individuals who tested positive. The active case and mandatory quarantine totals are new highs for the county, which is experiencing a post-Thanksgiving surge.

Those statistics don't include another 119 cases that are awaiting admission into isolation. The health department has explained that these are individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 but haven't been contacted about isolating due to their diagnosis. There are several reasons for the backlog, including individuals not answering their phones, full voicemail boxes or incorrect phone numbers.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is up to 1,166 since the pandemic began. The county topped 1,000 when it had 39 new cases on Saturday.