Cayuga County tops 4,000 COVID-19 cases, reports three more deaths

Cayuga County hit 4,000 COVID-19 cases and reported three more virus-related deaths on Monday.

The three people who died were nursing home residents — two women in their 90s and a woman in her 80s. They tested positive for COVID-19 before their deaths.

The Cayuga County Health Department didn't release any more information. The nursing home wasn't disclosed, but The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn has 32 COVID-19 deaths. It's the only nursing home in the county that's reported COVID-related fatalities.

Cayuga County has 58 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Most of the deaths (34) occurred in January.

Hospitalizations increased again after dipping below 40 for three consecutive days. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital.

The county has 4,003 total cases, which includes confirmed cases and cases awaiting admission. There have been 3,924 confirmed cases and 79 awaiting admission. The health department doesn't include cases awaiting admission — people who haven't been contacted to be placed into isolation — in its active and confirmed case totals. The cases are counted once they are admitted into isolation.