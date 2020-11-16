Cayuga County tops 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases, reports seventh death

In one weekend, Cayuga County eclipsed 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and had its seventh virus-related death.
A man in his 90s who was hospitalized with COVID-19 died on Sunday, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. He had underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized due to coronavirus-related complications, which may have contributed to his death.
It is the fourth COVID-19 death in the county since early October. Before that, the county had three coronavirus deaths in the first seven months of the pandemic.
The deaths and an increased number of hospitalizations — as of Monday, there are seven county residents in the hospital — are linked to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. The county reported 45 new cases on Monday.
The cases range in age from children to people in their 80s and 90s. A small majority of the cases (23) live outside of Auburn, while 22 are in the city.
Contact tracing is complete for the 20 new cases on Saturday. The investigations are ongoing for the new cases on Sunday and Monday.
There have been 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. After the county reported its 500th case on Nov. 6, it took eight days for it to reach the 600-case mark.
The number of active cases remains high, with 117 people in mandatory isolation due to a positive test result. There are 607 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for people who have direct contact with a positive case.
Hospitalizations in the Central New York region — defined by the state Department of Health as Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oswego and Onondaga counties — continued to climb over the weekend. The Sunday COVID-19 hospitalization count reached an all-time high of 102, up from 89 reported four days earlier. Prior to that, coronavirus-related hospitalizations had not been above 80 in the region since May 26.
Cayuga County's COVID-19 test result positivity rate, while still high compared with the first several months of the pandemic, decreased slightly over the weekend. According to the state's regional dashboard, Cayuga County's seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 2.4% as of Sunday; it had reached 3.0% on Wednesday and Thursday.
Onondaga and Oswego counties had the highest seven-day rolling averages on Sunday at 4.1%, with Cortland County at 3.7% and Madison County at 1.7%.
