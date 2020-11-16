Cayuga County tops 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases, reports seventh death

In one weekend, Cayuga County eclipsed 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and had its seventh virus-related death.

A man in his 90s who was hospitalized with COVID-19 died on Sunday, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. He had underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized due to coronavirus-related complications, which may have contributed to his death.

It is the fourth COVID-19 death in the county since early October. Before that, the county had three coronavirus deaths in the first seven months of the pandemic.

The deaths and an increased number of hospitalizations — as of Monday, there are seven county residents in the hospital — are linked to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. The county reported 45 new cases on Monday.

The cases range in age from children to people in their 80s and 90s. A small majority of the cases (23) live outside of Auburn, while 22 are in the city.

Contact tracing is complete for the 20 new cases on Saturday. The investigations are ongoing for the new cases on Sunday and Monday.

There have been 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. After the county reported its 500th case on Nov. 6, it took eight days for it to reach the 600-case mark.