Cayuga County tops 600 COVID-19 cases in September, nearly 70% unvaccinated

Midway through September, Cayuga County has already registered its fourth-highest monthly COVID-19 case total of the pandemic.
With 46 new cases on Thursday, the county has topped 600 confirmed cases (602). Barring a sudden reduction in the transmission of the virus, September is on track to surpass the 747 confirmed cases in August.
Cayuga County's worst months of the pandemic, in terms of case totals, were December 2020 and January. The county had 2,024 cases in December and 2,010 in January. The most COVID-related deaths were also recorded in those months — 60 in January and 14 in December.
The active case count is at an eight-month high, with 334 positive cases in isolation. Residents who test positive for the virus are admitted into isolation by the Cayuga County Health Department.
The health department said Friday that the number of new cases will fluctuate "due to the number of tracers that are working that particular day and how successful each tracer is with reaching and completing the case interview." Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told legislators this week that the uptick in cases has been a challenge for the department because its staffing levels aren't what they were over the winter during the first surge.
"As we work through the cases, all positive people reported through the state system and to the department as well as those who report positive home tests are accounted for within days of the department receiving test results and therefore will be reported in this update," the health department said.
With the surge in the number of cases, there has been an increasing number of hospitalizations — 20 residents are in Auburn or Syracuse hospitals, the health department said Friday. COVID-related hospitalizations in the county reached a September high of 25 on Tuesday.
The health department reported that a majority of the patients — 12 of 20 — are unvaccinated. The patients include four in their 70s, four in their 50s, three in their 80s, three in their 90s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 60s.
There has been one COVID-19 death in September, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. There were six in August.
One possible explanation for the low death toll during this recent surge: The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was released in mid-December during the first major coronavirus wave in the county, but it wasn't widely available until the spring.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 58.7% of the county's eligible population ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Sixty percent of adults ages 18 and older and 51.3% of the total population are fully vaccinated.
In Cayuga County, nearly 70% of new cases in September were unvaccinated. There have been "breakthrough" cases — vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 — but no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing infection. However, it has been effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
In other news:
• A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The three vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be available at the clinic.
The health department has set up registration links for the clinic. The links and more information about the clinics can be found at cayugacounty.us/health. Click on the link for vaccination clinics.
