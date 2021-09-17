Cayuga County tops 600 COVID-19 cases in September, nearly 70% unvaccinated

Midway through September, Cayuga County has already registered its fourth-highest monthly COVID-19 case total of the pandemic.

With 46 new cases on Thursday, the county has topped 600 confirmed cases (602). Barring a sudden reduction in the transmission of the virus, September is on track to surpass the 747 confirmed cases in August.

Cayuga County's worst months of the pandemic, in terms of case totals, were December 2020 and January. The county had 2,024 cases in December and 2,010 in January. The most COVID-related deaths were also recorded in those months — 60 in January and 14 in December.

The active case count is at an eight-month high, with 334 positive cases in isolation. Residents who test positive for the virus are admitted into isolation by the Cayuga County Health Department.

The health department said Friday that the number of new cases will fluctuate "due to the number of tracers that are working that particular day and how successful each tracer is with reaching and completing the case interview." Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told legislators this week that the uptick in cases has been a challenge for the department because its staffing levels aren't what they were over the winter during the first surge.