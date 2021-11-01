Cayuga County tops 800 COVID-19 cases in October, but is the recent wave ending?

As the COVID-19 case numbers slowly decline, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy expressed cautious optimism as the county enters the final two months of the year — the same time last year when cases began to spike.

There were 801 new cases in October, according to the Cayuga County Health Department's situational updates. That's down from 1,079 in September, but still more than the 747 in August.

A majority of the new cases (426) in October were in the first 15 days of the month. The number of new daily cases has been lower over the past couple of weeks and active cases dipped from a high of 248 on Oct. 14 to 178 on Oct. 31.

The health department reported 57 new cases over the last three days, but there were single-day totals equal to or higher than that during this latest wave.

Hospitalizations began to decline in mid-October, too. From Oct. 12-14, the county had three consecutive days with 23 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. By the end of the month, hospitalizations were down to 12.

There were three virus-related deaths in October, the lowest monthly total during the recent surge.

What Cuddy wants to avoid is a repeat of what happened last year. While October was when case numbers began to increase, November was the start of increased hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. The county had 422 new cases and six virus-related deaths in November 2020. December was worse, with 2,024 cases and 14 deaths. The worst month of the pandemic was in January when the county had 2,010 cases and 60 deaths.

Cuddy acknowledged that the surge — the county's first wave of the pandemic — happened before the vaccine was available. Two COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, received emergency use authorizations in December 2020. But there were limits on who could receive the shots.

"I am cautiously optimistic because it was after Halloween that we saw our uptick last year," said Cuddy, who noted that the increase was largely due to indoor gatherings. "We saw a boom in cases. We don't want to see that this year."

Despite her hope that there won't be another spike, Cuddy predicts there will be more cases after the holidays. Whether there is another surge like there was last winter could depend on the county's vaccination rate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61.5% of eligible residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated. The rates are higher among adults ages 18 and up (62.6%) and 65 and older (77.4%).

Cayuga County has held vaccination clinics, but is now in the process of scheduling booster clinics for residents who received the Moderna vaccine. That vaccine was administered at the first health department clinics in January and continues to be offered at its vaccination clinics.

The first booster clinic drew nearly 100 people on Friday. There are two scheduled this week, but there are no longer any open appointments available.

Cuddy urged residents to "do what they can" to prevent the spread of the virus, and that includes getting vaccinated.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

