Cayuga County tops 800 COVID-19 cases in September, 8,000 in pandemic

Cayuga County surpassed two COVID-19 milestones in one day.
With 45 new cases on Wednesday, the county has more than 800 cases in September and over 8,000 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The Citizen's tally is based on the situational updates sent by the Cayuga County Health Department. So far in September, the county has 835 new cases. This month overtakes August as the third-worst month of the pandemic based on new case totals. In August, there were 747 new cases.
Since Cayuga County announced its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020, there have been 8,008 confirmed cases.
The county is in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The surge has been largely driven by unvaccinated residents. Since the health department first included the vaccination status of confirmed cases on Aug. 23, there have been 1,163 new cases. Two-thirds, or 789 new cases, were not vaccinated.
The 45 new cases on Wednesday included 35 residents who aren't vaccinated.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained at the same level for nearly two weeks. According to the health department, which receives reports from four area hospitals, there are 21 Cayuga County residents being treated for COVID-related illnesses. Twelve of the patients are unvaccinated.
Another trend that continued on Wednesday: Many age groups are represented in the hospitalization count. A majority of the patients (13) are age 60 or older, but there is one in their 20s and two in their 30s who are hospitalized with COVID-19.
One key difference between the recent wave and the winter surge is that the active case count, while higher than desired, hasn't reached the levels it was at in early January when there were more than 1,000 residents in isolation.
Cayuga County reached a September high of 334 active cases one week ago. The number has dipped slightly, with 304 active cases reported on Wednesday.
The county's vaccination rate is low compared to the national and state averages. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64.3% of eligible Americans ages 12 and older and 66.2% of adults ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In New York, nearly three-quarters of adults are fully vaccinated.
But in Cayuga County, 59.1% of eligible residents and 60.4% of adults are fully vaccinated.
The health department is continuing its efforts to boost the vaccination rate. The next COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at CIMVAC, 2496 W. Main St., Cato.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic. Children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
