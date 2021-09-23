Cayuga County tops 800 COVID-19 cases in September, 8,000 in pandemic

Another trend that continued on Wednesday: Many age groups are represented in the hospitalization count. A majority of the patients (13) are age 60 or older, but there is one in their 20s and two in their 30s who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

One key difference between the recent wave and the winter surge is that the active case count, while higher than desired, hasn't reached the levels it was at in early January when there were more than 1,000 residents in isolation.

Cayuga County reached a September high of 334 active cases one week ago. The number has dipped slightly, with 304 active cases reported on Wednesday.

The county's vaccination rate is low compared to the national and state averages. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64.3% of eligible Americans ages 12 and older and 66.2% of adults ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In New York, nearly three-quarters of adults are fully vaccinated.

But in Cayuga County, 59.1% of eligible residents and 60.4% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The health department is continuing its efforts to boost the vaccination rate. The next COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at CIMVAC, 2496 W. Main St., Cato.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic. Children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

