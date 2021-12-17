Cayuga County tops 900 COVID-19 cases in December, over 350 in four days

Through the halfway point of December, it's already one of the worst months of the pandemic for Cayuga County.

With 70 new cases on Thursday, the county is up to 922 new cases in December. It's the fifth-highest monthly total of the pandemic, trailing December 2020 (2,024), January 2021 (2,010), September (1,079) and November (955). The county will likely pass the September and November totals in the next few days.

While new cases have emerged over the last five months, the recent post-Thanksgiving spike has added to the already high numbers. Since the holiday on Nov. 25, the county has 1,126 new cases in three weeks. About one-third of those new cases (354) have been reported in the last four days.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told reporters on Tuesday that the COVID case surge is being fueled by gatherings, including Thanksgiving dinners, sporting events and a musical performance.

Other statistics show why it's particularly bad in Cayuga County. The case rate is 484.49 per 100,000 people, and the seven-day average positivity rate is 10.69%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But hospitalizations, which increased last winter when there was a huge surge in cases, haven't spiked at the same clip. While there are 458 active cases, 16 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 — about 3.5% of all cases. At this point one year ago, there were 516 active cases and 26 hospitalizations — a little over 5% of the positive cases. That total does not include residents who were hospitalized outside of the county. The health department didn't track those numbers until last summer.

Cuddy and Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman urged residents to get vaccinated. The county's vaccination rate is 56%, with nearly 43,000 fully vaccinated people. Among the eligible population ages 5 and older, the vaccination rate is 59%.

The health department will hold two vaccination clinics before Christmas — from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both clinics will be held at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.

Registration is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the link for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

In other news:

• Cayuga County health officials don't know whether the omicron variant is in the county. There have been confirmed cases in neighboring counties, though. On Friday, Cornell University in Tompkins County — Cayuga's neighbor to the south — learned that more than 100 of its recent positive cases were infected with the omicron variant.

Based on the discovery of the omicron variant in other counties, the health department said "we can assume that it will be here soon, if not already."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

