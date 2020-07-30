Cayuga County tourism leaders focus on rebuilding through safety and trust

Kuhl showed a line graph that showed county, regional and national lodging occupancy rates from the start of the year through the end of June. In February, normally a slow month for Cayuga County tourism, the rate was just below 40%. It then dipped the next two months, bottoming out at 23% in April. A slow increase the next two months had the county rate back to about 40% in June.

The county's occupancy rate trend has performed better than the region, but has been behind the nationwide recovery.

To help continue to push that recovery in Cayuga County, the tourism bureau has been adjusting its marketing efforts to deal more directly with the challenges associated with COVID-19.

Industry research has shown that travelers top concerns when evaluating places to visit are the cleanliness and sanitation practices being used, the efforts being made to monitor visitor and employee health, and the practices in place aimed at preventing community spread of the virus. One survey found that 61% of potential travelers viewed mask requirements as something that would make them more likely visit a destination.