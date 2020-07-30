Cayuga County tourism leaders focus on rebuilding through safety and trust

Few industries have been hit more directly by the economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus pandemic than tourism, and Cayuga County destinations have felt that pain.
But with efforts aimed at refocusing marketing efforts to target mostly in-state travelers and convey messages that highlight safety measures at local attractions, Cayuga County has seen slow but steady growth since April.
Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau Inc., provided a snapshot of where the industry stands and what her office and industry partners are doing get through the challenge, during a 2020 State of Tourism presentation hosted online Thursday by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce.
"There is a light at the end of this tunnel," Kuhl said.
The tourism bureau is an agency that was established 25 years ago by the Cayuga County Legislature, with funding coming from a tax on lodging stays within the county.
Andrea Seamans, the bureau's board chairperson and a founding member of the bureau, said the bed tax has been "the catalyst that has promoted county tourism." But those overnight stays are down considerably this year because people simply haven't been traveling.
"It has been a difficult few months to say the least," Seamans said.
Kuhl showed a line graph that showed county, regional and national lodging occupancy rates from the start of the year through the end of June. In February, normally a slow month for Cayuga County tourism, the rate was just below 40%. It then dipped the next two months, bottoming out at 23% in April. A slow increase the next two months had the county rate back to about 40% in June.
The county's occupancy rate trend has performed better than the region, but has been behind the nationwide recovery.
To help continue to push that recovery in Cayuga County, the tourism bureau has been adjusting its marketing efforts to deal more directly with the challenges associated with COVID-19.
Industry research has shown that travelers top concerns when evaluating places to visit are the cleanliness and sanitation practices being used, the efforts being made to monitor visitor and employee health, and the practices in place aimed at preventing community spread of the virus. One survey found that 61% of potential travelers viewed mask requirements as something that would make them more likely visit a destination.
One response to this research that Cayuga County tourism officials have launched is a national campaign dubbed "#TravelConfidently" that making social media posts about health and safety measures in place. A YouTube series featuring interviews with Cayuga County tourism industry partners, such as the Inns of Aurora and Auburn Public Theater, is a follow-up to that effort coming in August and September.
"We need to continue our messaging of strength, safety and trust," Kuhl said.
She also said that the marketing efforts during the pandemic have been more focused on travelers from within New York state, citing research that shows people are more likely to seek out trips that are closer to home this summer.
Thursday's presentation also underscored the importance of tourism in Cayuga County. Based on state and local sales and use taxes, the industry generated $12.64 million in property tax relief in 2018, or an average of $402 per taxpayer.
