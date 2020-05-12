Cayuga County tourism office highlights craft breweries during national week

It's American Craft Beer Week through May 17, and the Cayuga County Office of Tourism is using the occasion to highlight the county's six breweries and how they're handling the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a blog on tourcayuga.com, author Maureen McEvers checks in with Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport, Aurora Brewing Co. in Ledyard, Summerhill Brewing in Summerhill and Next Chapter Brewpub, Prison City Pub & Brewery and Good Shepherds Brewing Co. in Auburn. Each local brewery is continuing production, though at a smaller scale, and offering takeout beer sales during the state's PAUSE order.
The blog also asks each brewery what it's most looking forward to, and what its biggest challenge has been during the pandemic. Adjusting their operations is a common answer, as well as the uncertainty of a future where people may not be inclined to pack themselves into a taproom for awhile.
"Navigating the future of what a restaurant will look like (and) how it will operate is what we're focused on now," Prison City co-owner Marc Schulz said. "So many unknowns, but we're planning for all and any scenarios. Need to be creative and act quickly in these uncertain times while understanding how to keep staff and guests safe. Planning is everything."
Like most industries, craft beverage production has felt the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.