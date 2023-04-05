The Cayuga County Office of Tourism is being recognized for its efforts to promote diversity.

The office announced Wednesday that it has become the first organization to achieve certification through Travel Unity’s Certified By Travel Unity program. The program is the travel and tourism industry’s only certification program that validates visitor-facing organizations’ efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion.

In a news release, the office said that it has been actively engaged with DEI efforts for multiple years, and that Director of Marketing and Sales Claire Dunlap participated in the Certified Diversity Travel Professional program, creating a DEI plan addressing Travel Unity’s three pillars: Management & Workforce, Visitorship, and Community Impact. Completing that program helped lay the groundwork for achieving this organizational certification.

“We are thrilled to be the first organization recognized for this accomplishment.” Executive Director Karen Kuhl said in a statement. “We believe in creating accessible and inclusive environments for our residents and visitors alike. Our office is not only committed, but also actively looking forward to continuing this work: this is the first of four levels that we are working toward achieving.”

"Travel Unity is excited to recognize the dedicated, continuous work that Tour Cayuga has put into their DEI efforts," Travel Unity Executive Director Roni Weiss said. "From reframing the destination to showcase itself as the chosen home of Harriet Tubman to its thoughtful choice of diverse suppliers to regularly convening discussions around inclusion and equity, Tour Cayuga has shown themselves as being an exemplary organization and has earned the right to be the first organization to receive the designation of being Certified by Travel Unity. We look forward to seeing their evolution as they move from this first level of certification to the next in the coming months."