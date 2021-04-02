 Skip to main content
Cayuga County town earns clean energy designation
ENVIRONMENT

Cayuga County town earns clean energy designation

Electric vehicle charging station
Deposit Photos

The town of Brutus announced Wednesday that it has been designated a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The designation recognizes the Cayuga County town's leadership in reducing energy use, cutting costs and driving local clean energy.

In a news release, town Supervisor James Hotaling said he believes that working to become energy efficient shows a commitment to doing the right thing for the environment and residents, and inspires local businesses to follow suit. The town received the designation for the following actions:

• Adopting a benchmarking policy to track and report energy use in town buildings

• Installing an electric vehicle charging station for public use

• Completing energy code enforcement training for compliance officers

• Streamlining the approval process for local solar projects by adopting the state Unified Solar Permit

"The Town of Brutus is building a better future for consumers with impactful actions that create a launchpad for long-term energy cost savings and a lower carbon footprint," NYSERDA acting president and CEO Doreen M. Harris said in the release. "As a Clean Energy Community, they are instilling confidence in their residents that through the benefits of renewable energy resources, energy efficiency measures, and clean transportation options, they are establishing sustainability for future generations while turning the tide against climate change.”

Clean Energy Communities are eligible for a designation grant of $5,000, in addition to other opportunities available through the Clean Energy Communities Leadership Round. Eligible governments can apply for the grants on a rolling basis until Dec. 31, 2025, or funds are exhausted.

For more information, visit nyserda.ny.gov/cec.

