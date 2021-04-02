Cayuga County town earns clean energy designation

The town of Brutus announced Wednesday that it has been designated a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The designation recognizes the Cayuga County town's leadership in reducing energy use, cutting costs and driving local clean energy.

In a news release, town Supervisor James Hotaling said he believes that working to become energy efficient shows a commitment to doing the right thing for the environment and residents, and inspires local businesses to follow suit. The town received the designation for the following actions:

• Adopting a benchmarking policy to track and report energy use in town buildings

• Installing an electric vehicle charging station for public use

• Completing energy code enforcement training for compliance officers

• Streamlining the approval process for local solar projects by adopting the state Unified Solar Permit