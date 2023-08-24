Officials in Sempronius have agreed to take corrective action after a state audit revealed that the town had approved $1.4 million in property tax exemptions without collecting all of the required documentation.

A report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the assessor "did not properly administer all of the real property tax exemptions reviewed and did not ensure applicants provided documentation required to grant an exemption or maintain the documentation."

Auditors reviewed 58 exemptions totaling $2.7 million and found that 32 exemptions (55%) totaling $1.4 million lacked one or more pieces of documentation needed to verify eligibility and the assessor’s exemption calculation.

Because each exemption impacts the tax roll, the report said, a miscalculated or inappropriately granted exemption can cause inequity among taxpayers.

The audit show that the assessor granted 278 exemptions on the 2022 assessment roll, collectively reducing the Town’s 2023 taxable assessed value by approximately $6.2 million.

A review of the supporting documentation for 58 property tax exemptions, which included agricultural, veteran, senior citizen and other exemptions totaling approximately $2.7 million, found that 32 exemptions (55 percent) totaling approximately $1.4 million in town-exempted assessed value lacked one or more pieces of supporting documentation to verify eligibility and the accuracy of the exemption calculation.

The report said that exemptions granted may have lacked the original application, soil group worksheet, income support, proof of age or property information.

The key recommendations highlighted in the audit include:

• Ensure applicants provide supporting documentation before granting exemptions, retain documentation to support eligibility and periodically verify that those granted exemptions qualify.

• Review data entered in the Real Property Tax System periodically to ensure accuracy.

Town officials responded to the audit by saying they agreed with the findings and plan to initiate corrective action.