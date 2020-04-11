Cayuga County town hosts drive-by Easter egg hunt amid COVID-19

The coroanvirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of public Easter egg hunts and other holiday fare, but the town of Throop offered a safer alternative.
Beginning Wednesday and running through Easter Sunday, families could partake in the town's Virtual Easter Egg Hunt from the comfort of their cars, spotting Easter decorations at several Throop homes instead of seeking out physical Easter eggs. One of the homes has a large golden egg decoration displayed, as well for children to look out for. The festivities didn't end there, however, as the Easter Bunny was at the Throop town office Saturday to greet families as they drove by.
The new egg hunt was the brainchild of Coleen Elser-Young, a town board member and the town's social director. Elser-Young reached out to different community members asking if they wanted to decorate their homes and if she could list their addresses online so families would know where to go. Those who go by the home with the golden egg are asked to honk their vehicle's horn and "go to our Facebook page and say, 'Hey, we found it'" without disclosing its location. Since the Easter egg hunt normally held by the Throop Fire Department Auxiliary was canceled due to the virus outbreak, she wanted to maintain a sense of normalcy for children.
"They need something to look forward to, they need something fun right now, and parents need to see smiles on their kids' faces right now, too," she said.
Elser-Young and the Easter Bunny waved at families as cars pulled up to the town office's parking lot. One vehicle was driven by Tanisha Finley, with her son Jacob "Jake" King, 3, and their dog Shadow in the back. Finley said they would normally celebrate Easter with family members, but won't be doing that this year. She appreciated the town's Easter activities.
"We're not really interacting with anyone because of the virus and we could get out of the house and it's a nice day," she said.
Brian and Heather Tomasso were also grateful for the town providing something for the family to do through the bunny visit and the visual egg hunt. In tow were their children, Victor, 9 months, and Stella, 5, who had a bucket filled with Legos in the backseat of her family's car.
"We needed to do something Easter, you know? We needed to get out of the house and the kids need to see the Easter Bunny," Brian said.
Heather praised the town's efforts.
"It's a nice way to transition into what we have going on right now," she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
