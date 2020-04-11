Cayuga County town hosts drive-by Easter egg hunt amid COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coroanvirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of public Easter egg hunts and other holiday fare, but the town of Throop offered a safer alternative.

Beginning Wednesday and running through Easter Sunday, families could partake in the town's Virtual Easter Egg Hunt from the comfort of their cars, spotting Easter decorations at several Throop homes instead of seeking out physical Easter eggs. One of the homes has a large golden egg decoration displayed, as well for children to look out for. The festivities didn't end there, however, as the Easter Bunny was at the Throop town office Saturday to greet families as they drove by.

The new egg hunt was the brainchild of Coleen Elser-Young, a town board member and the town's social director. Elser-Young reached out to different community members asking if they wanted to decorate their homes and if she could list their addresses online so families would know where to go. Those who go by the home with the golden egg are asked to honk their vehicle's horn and "go to our Facebook page and say, 'Hey, we found it'" without disclosing its location. Since the Easter egg hunt normally held by the Throop Fire Department Auxiliary was canceled due to the virus outbreak, she wanted to maintain a sense of normalcy for children.