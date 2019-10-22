The town of Throop likely violated state Open Meetings Law by conducting what town leaders called a "budget workshop" during a closed-door meeting last week.
Two town residents said they attempted to attend what was advertised as a preliminary budget hearing. Throop submitted a legal notice to The Citizen in September announcing that a preliminary budget meeting would be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the town hall.
Eric Ridley, a town resident and Democrat who is challenging Throop Supervisor William Tarby in the November election, said when he learned a meeting would be held he shared on social media that he would attend.
When Ridley arrived at Throop Town Hall, there was a flyer posted on the door informing residents that the meeting was no longer a preliminary budget hearing. It was now a "budget workshop," according to a photo of the flyer provided by Ridley.
Donna Adams, another town resident who attempted to attend the hearing, said she went inside and was told by the town clerk, Kathy Malenick, that she made an error and the meeting wasn't open to the public.
"The council people were all present, but they were behind the doors versus where they usually host the meeting when residents are allowed to attend," Adams said. "(Malenick) did further state that it was closed to the public and that I would not be allowed back there to listen in on the budget-related discussion."
A booklet titled "Conducting Public Meetings and Public Hearings" published by the New York Department of State's Division of Local Government Services states that "any time a public body gathers for the purpose of conducting business (regardless of whether the body intends to take any action) the proceeding must be convened open to the public."
The guide continues, "Characterizing meetings as "work sessions," or using similar wording, does not relieve the body of the need to comply with the (Open Meetings Law)."
A 1997 advisory opinion issued by the state Committee on Open Government addresses an attempt by a school board to hold a private meeting instead of a budget workshop. In the opinion, Robert Freeman — then the committee's executive director — wrote that "there is no legal distinction between a 'workshop' and a 'meeting.'"
In Freeman's opinion, he cited a state Court of Appeals ruling in 1978 that found "any gathering of a quorum of a public body for the purpose of conducting public business is a 'meeting' that must be convened open to the public, whether or not there is an intent to take action and regardless of the manner in which a gathering may be characterized."
Kristin O'Neill, who serves as assistant director of the Committee on Open Government, wrote in an email to The Citizen Tuesday that a budget workshop is a meeting subject to Open Meetings Law and "should not have been held behind close doors."
"The meeting should have been held in a location that was open to the public, not in a back office area that was closed off to the public," O'Neill continued.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Tarby argued that the meeting was legal because the workshop was "just like an executive session."
"You're talking about personnel, you're talking about wages and everything else," he said. "It's all hypothetical stuff until a preliminary budget is in place and then that (meeting) is open to the public."
When asked where in the law it states that towns can hold closed-door budget workshops, Tarby responded: "Look man, I'm not going to do that for you. It's in the law book. Our attorney knows."
Tarby compared the town's budget workshops to similar meetings held by school boards, even though the advisory opinion issued by the Committee on Open Government states that there isn't a difference between a public meeting and a workshop.
When told about the advisory opinion, Tarby responded: "Where's Mr. Freeman?" Freeman, the longtime director of the committee, was fired earlier this year after several women accused him of sexual harassment.
After Tarby was asked a follow-up question, he abruptly ended the call.