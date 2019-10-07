With little time before winter, the Cayuga County Legislature and the county's town highway departments have yet to agree on a contract to keep some county-owned roads free of snow, but that may soon change.
On Tuesday, the Legislature's Public Works committee is set to consider authorizing a three-year snow and ice removal contract to replace the previous agreement that expired this June.
The agreement sees the county reimburse local highway departments for keeping certain county roads within the towns clear on a per mile basis, according to the authorizing resolution, which some say is too low.
At the Legislature's September meeting, Venice Highway Superintendent Steve Fedrizzi was joined by several other superintendents to tell legislators the previous contract's reimbursement rates were not sufficient, noting they had not been raised in five years.
Fedrizzi, who is also president of the Cayuga County Town Superintendents Association, also said that Venice, for example, spends almost half of the $106,000 it receives from the county each year on salt alone, and could not afford to continue under those terms.
If the parties are unable to agree to a contract by Jan. 1, Fedrizzi said the towns would stop clearing the county's roads.
The publicly available agenda packet for the Public Works committee does not specify the proposed rate per mile for the 2019-2022 seasons.
Committee Chair Joseph Bennett, R-Auburn, said Monday he expected the committee would have to discuss the current proposal in executive session before final numbers were ready.
The committee meeting is scheduled to follow the Government Operations committee meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Legislature Chambers of the County Office Building at 160 Genesee St., Auburn.