 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County travel advisory lifted

Cayuga County travel advisory lifted

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow shovel
Deposit Photos

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office lifted its travel advisory at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

EARLIER WE REPORTED:

As snow plow crews work to clear and treat roads, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has issued a travel advisory Tuesday morning.

The advisory urges motorists to be cautious if they need to be traveling.

"Plows are out, but you may find roadways snow covered and icy," the advisory said. "Please give yourself extra time if you do travel and be sure to leave additional space between your vehicle and those traveling around you."

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest information on local weather, including National Weather Service alerts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News