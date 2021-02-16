Cayuga County travel advisory lifted

The Citizen staff
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office lifted its travel advisory at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
EARLIER WE REPORTED:
As snow plow crews work to clear and treat roads, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has issued a travel advisory Tuesday morning.
The advisory urges motorists to be cautious if they need to be traveling.
"Plows are out, but you may find roadways snow covered and icy," the advisory said. "Please give yourself extra time if you do travel and be sure to leave additional space between your vehicle and those traveling around you."
