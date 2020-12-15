Cayuga County tries to keep up with isolation, quarantine orders as COVID-19 cases rise

For a small health department, it's an impossible task: How do you isolate hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases, identify people who had direct contact with the positive cases and notify them that they must quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus?

It's a question the Cayuga County Health Department grapples with as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge here and across the country. In one month, from Nov. 15 through Tuesday, the county has reported 891 confirmed cases — nearly 60% of its total cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The positive test results are the first phase of the challenge for the county health department. When an individual tests positive for the virus, the county receives the result and contacts them so they can be placed into mandatory isolation. Under the isolation order, the person must stay in their residence until they no longer have symptoms and are fever-free.

But because of the deluge of cases over the last 30 days, the health department is facing a backlog. One explanation is that the agency, which has a staff of about 40 employees and some temporary workers providing assistance, can't contact all of the new cases in one day. But there have also been cases who can't be contacted because they don't answer the phone or there is a wrong number listed.