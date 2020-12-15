Cayuga County tries to keep up with isolation, quarantine orders as COVID-19 cases rise

For a small health department, it's an impossible task: How do you isolate hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases, identify people who had direct contact with the positive cases and notify them that they must quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus?
It's a question the Cayuga County Health Department grapples with as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge here and across the country. In one month, from Nov. 15 through Tuesday, the county has reported 891 confirmed cases — nearly 60% of its total cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The positive test results are the first phase of the challenge for the county health department. When an individual tests positive for the virus, the county receives the result and contacts them so they can be placed into mandatory isolation. Under the isolation order, the person must stay in their residence until they no longer have symptoms and are fever-free.
But because of the deluge of cases over the last 30 days, the health department is facing a backlog. One explanation is that the agency, which has a staff of about 40 employees and some temporary workers providing assistance, can't contact all of the new cases in one day. But there have also been cases who can't be contacted because they don't answer the phone or there is a wrong number listed.
In its daily situational update, the health department began listing "cases awaiting admission" — people who tested positive for COVID-19, but haven't been placed into isolation. The number fluctuates from day to day but has been more than 100 since its inclusion in the report that's released to the public. On Tuesday, there were 114 cases awaiting admission.
"Considering our numbers, I think we're doing a pretty good job contacting our numbers of people in isolation," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. "Within a day or two of receiving the new case, as long as the contact information is accurate, we have communication with the positive case."
One concern with people who should be placed into mandatory isolation is that before they receive their results, they may not be quarantined after the test. This could lead to further spread in the community.
Cuddy urged people who are tested to enter self-imposed isolation until they receive their results.
"If it's a positive, the health care provider who provided that test should be conveying that information to you in some manner," she said. "The health department will follow up with you when we receive that positive affirmation."
After a positive case is placed into isolation, it becomes a race to identify their contacts and notifying those individuals that they must quarantine due to the potential exposure. Until late November, the health department performed the contact tracing investigations, identified the contacts and issued mandatory quarantine orders.
As the number of cases spiked, the health department opted to use a private company, Public Consulting Group, that's been contracted by the state Department of Health to conduct contact tracing investigations for counties.
Just as the health department is overwhelmed with the new positive cases, the statewide contact tracing operation is having difficulty identifying the numerous contacts linked to those cases.
On Tuesday, Cayuga County reported 484 active cases and 2,018 people in mandatory quarantine — an average of four contacts for every positive case.
But that doesn't include the cases awaiting admission and the additional contacts linked to those cases. While the health department can place someone into isolation within a day or two, it can take several days for the virtual contact tracers to place the contacts into mandatory quarantine.
"It's difficult. It's frustrating," Cuddy said. "We absolutely appreciate the people who are positive who communicate with their contacts themselves in advance of someone in a more official capacity communicating with them. That's ideal. Let's stop people milling around and try and keep people in quarantine at home as well so that in case they convert to positive status they didn't continue to spread the virus."
Cuddy noted that the tracing backlog isn't unique to Cayuga County. It's a problem facing other counties across the state and country.
Because there have been a growing number of cases that were in quarantine before they tested positive for the virus, Cuddy stressed the importance of people limiting their own activities.
"We all have control over our own behaviors and can make our own choices," she said.
There has been good news this week with the distribution of vaccines that received federal approval. The first doses were administered in central New York on Tuesday. As of Monday, Cuddy was awaiting more information about when Cayuga County would receive its supply. The first phase of vaccinations is reserved for health care workers and nursing home residents. It will be available for the general public in the coming months.
But until then, the situation could get worse in Cayuga County. The county already has 640 confirmed cases in December — more than its total number of cases in the first seven months of the pandemic. Hospitalizations have increased and there have been nine deaths reported since Nov. 1.
"We absolutely are seeing our numbers continue to be high and everybody here at the health department, and certainly on the calls that I have with community members and our hospital partners, we're all concerned," Cuddy said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
