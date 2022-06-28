Cayuga County turns to pediatricians to handle COVID vaccinations for under age 5

With COVID-19 vaccines now available for children under age 5, the Cayuga County Health Department is turning to local pediatricians to handle vaccination efforts among the youngest population.

Nancy Purdy, the department's director of community health services, told the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday that Auburn Community Hospital, through its pediatric practices, will offer the COVID vaccine for children under 5. Purdy said she hasn't received a response from East Hill Medical Center, which operates Summit Pediatrics in Auburn, and Finger Lakes Community Health, which has a clinic in Port Byron, about whether they will administer the vaccine at their offices.

Auburn Community Hospital spokesman Matthew Chadderdon confirmed the vaccine will be available, with priority going to patients at the hospital-owned pediatric offices.

"It's a very dynamic situation, just like it was earlier in the pandemic," he said. "As that plays out, we'll work with the county to explore other options with the general public."

The pediatric offices could play a major role in this phase of the vaccination effort because the health department will not be offering doses for children ages 6 months to 5 years old at its clinics. Purdy said the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, where the department has been holding vaccination clinics for ages 5 and older, "isn't really appropriate" for younger children. Additionally, the department's staff largely focuses on adult medicine. While there was training for when the clinics expanded to include ages 5 to 11, Purdy added that "we're not geared toward under 5."

The state-run clinic at the New York State Fairgrounds won't be an option either. According to the state's COVID-19 vaccination website, the clinic will permanently close on Thursday.

Pharmacies will have vaccines available for some children under age 5, but are limiting who they serve. Kinney Drugs, Rite-Aid and Walgreens, all of which have locations in Cayuga County, say they will vaccinate children ages 3 and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved, on an emergency basis, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for young children. Moderna's vaccine will be available for children ages 6 months to 6 years, while Pfizer's is approved for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

The dosage differs depending on which vaccine a child gets. The Pfizer vaccine requires three 3-microgram doses, with the second dose scheduled at least three weeks after the first. The third dose will be administered two months after the second.

For the Moderna vaccine, children receive two 25-microgram doses, with the second dose coming at least four weeks after the first.

Clinical trials found the vaccines have varying efficacy rates. Pfizer's was 80.3% effective in preventing symptomatic infection in children under age 5, while Moderna's had a 51% efficacy rate among children ages 6 months to 2 years, and 37% effective among children ages 2 to 5.

Purdy doesn't expect that the under 5 vaccination rate will be high in Cayuga County. Among ages 5-11, the next-oldest age group, the vaccination rate is 26.3% in the county. Overall, 59.6% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

Nationally, Purdy said it's estimated that only 15 to 20% of eligible children under age 5 will get vaccinated.

"We know we're sitting in a county where the vaccination rates are low, so we'll see how this goes," she said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

