Cayuga County under winter storm warnings as ice, snow pile up

A winter storm hitting much of upstate New York brought freezing rain and icy roads overnight, with quickly accumulating snow and heavy winds blasting the region during the day Friday.

Winter storm warnings have been issued into Friday night or Saturday morning for northern and southern Cayuga County, as well as all of the counties that surround Cayuga.

In southern Cayuga County, the National Weather Service warning runs through midnight Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation — including predictions of 10 to 14 inches of snow — as well as a 10th of an inch of ice and gusty winds are likely. Snowfall rates were reaching two inches per hour, with the agency saying that in some areas, rates of 3 inches per hour could be seen in the early afternoon. Snow was expected to become lighter by mid-afternoon.

"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service said. "Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility this afternoon through evening. Scattered power outages possible this afternoon."

In northern Cayuga County, the winter storm warning runs until 6 a.m. Saturday. Snow totals are predicted to range between 5 and 9 inches, with 35 mph wind gusts.