Cayuga County under winter storm warnings; up to 15 inches of snow possible

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have upgraded the winter storm watches covering Cayuga County to winter storm warnings.

Winter storm warnings have been issued from Thursday night into Friday night or Saturday morning for northern and southern Cayuga County, as well as all of the counties that surround Cayuga.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In southern Cayuga County, the NWS warning runs from 10 p.m. Thursday through midnight Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation, including 6 to 9 inches of snow accumulation, a 10th of an inch of ice and gusty winds are likely. Snowfall rates Friday morning could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour.

In northern Cayuga County, the winter storm warning runs from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Snow totals are predicted to range between 8 and 15 inches, with 40 mph wind gusts.

The NWS said travel conditions will be difficult throughout the region, especially during the Friday morning commute.

For the latest weather details, including radar and long-range forecasts, visit auburnpub.com/weather. To sign up for daily weather emails and alerts, visit auburnpub.com/newsletters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2