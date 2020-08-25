Cayuga County unemployment went back up in July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The jobless rate in Cayuga County climbed to 11.9% in July, the highest mark for that month on record.

According to the state Department of Labor monthly county-level jobs report released Tuesday, Cayuga County's unemployment rate increased from the prior month after it had seen consecutive month-to-month decreases in June and May.

The June county jobless rate was 10.5% and the July 2019 rate was 4.2%.

The county's rate was well below the statewide mark, which reached 16% in July. The national rate was 10.5%. Those figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

Cayuga County's July rate came about from an annual increase in the number unemployed resident of 2,900, taking that total to 4,500 people. The number of employed residents, meanwhile, dipped by 2,300 to 33,100.

Out of 62 counties in New York state, Cayuga County jobless rate ranked 28th lowest. Hamilton County, at 7.4%, had the lowest mark, while Bronx County's 24.9% mark was the highest.