Cayuga County United Way raises over $708K, announces next campaign chair

Despite the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, over $708,000 was raised from the United Way of Cayuga County's 2020-21 campaign.

The campaign results were revealed at United Way's annual meeting, held March 17. The meeting was hosted virtually for the second year in a row, according to a news release. The group raised around $708,787 in donations and pledges despite that many intuitions and businesses were unable to be involved due to the pandemic. The campaign was different this year, the news release said, since the method of delivery needed to be shifted from in-person to virtual. Most events that would have raised funds for it were also canceled.

The United Way said in the news release that it is "appreciative of the 53 campaigns that did run this year" and to the people who helped raise that money.

It was also announced that the United Way's 2021-22 campaign will be chaired by a team of Nucor Steel employees, lead by Jason Curtis, the vice president and general manager at Nucor and a United Way board member. Karen Geiger, Jonah Simmons and other Nucor teammates will be also be working with Curtis.

"We look forward to engaging local businesses and community leaders to make this year's campaign a success story for families in need, at a time when it's needed most," the team said in the news release.