Cayuga County United Way, Senator Helming to appear on CCC shows

An update on the United Way of Cayuga County's 2020 fundraising campaign and a discussion with a state senator are on the agenda for this week's community programming produced by Cayuga Community College.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will feature Renee Jenson, Cayuga County United Way vice president and chair of the fund distribution and agency relations committee. The agency recently kicked off its annual campaign. That show first airs on Spectrum channel 12 and again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the same channel. At 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, it will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

At 7 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum channel 12, “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” will host state Sen. Pamela Helming, who represents the 54th Senate District. This show replaces what would have been a candidate forum for that district's race, but Helming's opponent, Shauna O’Toole, did not respond to the invitation. A replay is also set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, on Spectrum 12, and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday via the ARMA feed.

Audio from all of the shows is broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday on the college’s station, WDWN–89.1 FM.