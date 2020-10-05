Cayuga County United Way, Senator Helming to appear on CCC shows

An update on the United Way of Cayuga County's 2020 fundraising campaign and a discussion with a state senator are on the agenda for this week's community programming produced by Cayuga Community College.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will feature Renee Jenson, Cayuga County United Way vice president and chair of the fund distribution and agency relations committee. The agency recently kicked off its annual campaign. That show first airs on Spectrum channel 12 and again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the same channel. At 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, it will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.
At 7 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum channel 12, “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” will host state Sen. Pamela Helming, who represents the 54th Senate District. This show replaces what would have been a candidate forum for that district's race, but Helming's opponent, Shauna O’Toole, did not respond to the invitation. A replay is also set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, on Spectrum 12, and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday via the ARMA feed.
Audio from all of the shows is broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday on the college’s station, WDWN–89.1 FM.
Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are recorded and produced on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons students in the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.
Starting the week of Oct. 12, the college is planning a series of candidate forums featuring races for state Legislature and Congress in the Cayuga County area.
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Candidates for the 130th Assembly District, Republican incumbent Assembly Brian Manktelow and Democratic challenger Scott Comegys (a rematch of the 2018 race).
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Candidates for the 51st Senate District, Democrat Jim Barber and Republican Peter Oberacker. Both are vying to fill the vacancy being left by longtime state. Sen. James Seward.
Thursday, Oct. 22: Candidates for the 50th Senate District, Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angi Renna. They are running to fill the seat open due to the resignation of former state Sen. Robert Antonacci, who was elected to a judicial seat in 2019.
Tuesday, Oct. 27: Candidates for the 126th Assembly District, Democrat Dia Carabajal and Republican John Lemondes. They are vying to fill the open seat being left by retiring state Assembly Gary Finch.
U.S. Rep. John Katko declined to participate in a forum for the 24th Congressional District and Working Families Party candidate Steve Williams did not respond to the invitation, so Democratic challenger Dana Balter will do an interview with Cosentino on Oct. 15
