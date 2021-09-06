Cayuga County vaccine rates continue to lag

Cayuga County's COVID-19 vaccination rate remains well below the state average as a new school year begins.

According to state data compiled through Sunday, 54.7% of the county's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared with 65.9% for the whole state. Among the adult population (18 and older), the county rate was at 63.9% with the statewide figure at 78%.

County officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as schools return to session. High percentages of vaccinated staff and students help minimize spread of the virus within school buildings, and those who are fully vaccinated also have less severe quarantine restrictions if someone in their classroom tests positive.

Among zip codes that include Cayuga County, just one has a vaccine rate above the state average. That's in Fair Haven, where more than 99% of residents have had at least one shot.

The zip codes with the lowest rates of single doses include Meridian (25.9%), Montezuma (28.2%) and Martville (39.9%). The zip code figures reflect state data posted as of Thursday.

