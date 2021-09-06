Cayuga County vaccine rates continue to lag

Cayuga County's COVID-19 vaccination rate remains well below the state average as a new school year begins.
According to state data compiled through Sunday, 54.7% of the county's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared with 65.9% for the whole state. Among the adult population (18 and older), the county rate was at 63.9% with the statewide figure at 78%.
County officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as schools return to session. High percentages of vaccinated staff and students help minimize spread of the virus within school buildings, and those who are fully vaccinated also have less severe quarantine restrictions if someone in their classroom tests positive.
Among zip codes that include Cayuga County, just one has a vaccine rate above the state average. That's in Fair Haven, where more than 99% of residents have had at least one shot.
The zip codes with the lowest rates of single doses include Meridian (25.9%), Montezuma (28.2%) and Martville (39.9%). The zip code figures reflect state data posted as of Thursday.
Vaccines remain widely available in the county and throughout central New York, including at most pharmacies.
In addition, the Cayuga County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The clinic will be held in the former JoAnn Fabrics location.
Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be offered at the clinic. You must register for an appointment online. The links to register are available in the county's Sept. 3 situational update, which can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.
Because of the Labor Day holiday, the county health department did not post a new situational update on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
In the update provided Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, the statewide seven-day test positivity rate was 3.28%. Central New York's rate was 4.65%, with Cayuga County's at 5.7%. The highest positivity rate within central New York belonged to Oswego County at 6.9%.
Central New York's COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped slightly, going from 117 on Saturday to 111 as of Sunday. A month earlier, CNY hospitalizations totaled 30.